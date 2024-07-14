Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,574. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

