Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.57) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Next 15 Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 822 ($10.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 903.04. The stock has a market cap of £821.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 542 ($6.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($940,240.50). Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

