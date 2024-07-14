New South Capital Management Inc. Has $265.04 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914,672 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 11.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $265,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VRT traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,282,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,742. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $109.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

