New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 3.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of CGI worth $70,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CGI by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in CGI by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in CGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 221,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in CGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 186,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIB. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

