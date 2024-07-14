New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $51,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average is $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

