NetMind Token (NMT) Price Down 7% This Week

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00006864 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $154.30 million and $1.51 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,484,312 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.08718396 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,630,641.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

