Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $480.50 million and $16.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,769.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00631450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00037530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00262633 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00041581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00067324 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,236,871,368 coins and its circulating supply is 44,548,601,535 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

