NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.80 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and approximately $228.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00008775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,428,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,978,579 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,248,545 with 1,101,812,375 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.41136236 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $194,058,106.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

