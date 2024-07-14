Morgan Stanley Raises Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $51.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.