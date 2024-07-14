Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,182.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,100.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $715.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,013.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $965.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

