Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Price Performance
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.