Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Montage Gold Price Performance

CVE MAU opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$411.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

