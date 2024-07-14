Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $138,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 379,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 5,274,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

