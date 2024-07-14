Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 187,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

