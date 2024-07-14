Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBOT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.56% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

