Michael L. Baur Sells 7,798 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ScanSource Stock Performance
ScanSource stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.