Michael L. Baur Sells 7,798 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ScanSource stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

