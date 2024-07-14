MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,155 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 2.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 3,916,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

