MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $228.21 million and $10.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.13 or 0.00067378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.60 or 1.00007157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.14169874 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $9,601,118.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

