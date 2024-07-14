Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $25.44 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $25.44 million and approximately $44,604.03 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,081,709 coins and its circulating supply is 33,334,959 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,075,265 with 33,330,123 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.74836289 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $51,458.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

