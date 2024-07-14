Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.91.

Insider Activity at Metcash

In other news, insider Douglas (Doug) Jones 160,428 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

