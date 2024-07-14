Metahero Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $704,916.88 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002310 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

