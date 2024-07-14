Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

VAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 226.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 331.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 110.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $144,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

