Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 1,650,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,486.7 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $1.52 during midday trading on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

