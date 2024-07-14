Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $139,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

