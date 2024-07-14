Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $457,827.12 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

