M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of LON WINK opened at GBX 200 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.79. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

