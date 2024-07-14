LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 1,152,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,049. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

