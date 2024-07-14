Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $136.33 million and $2.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

