Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,221. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,720 shares of company stock worth $3,511,521 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.