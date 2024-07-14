Lipe & Dalton Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. BorgWarner accounts for 1.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after buying an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

BWA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 2,328,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,408. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

