Lipe & Dalton Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,240.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 28,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 86.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $9.12 on Friday, reaching $283.35. 1,100,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.