Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 404,211 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 1,732,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,619. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

