Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.46% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
