Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $726.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

