Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $517.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $517.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $504.00.

Lennox International stock opened at $557.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $328.94 and a 1 year high of $572.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

