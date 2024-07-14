Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 193,110 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

