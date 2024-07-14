Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $130.00 at JMP Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNTH. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,748,151 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,346,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.