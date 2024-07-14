Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

