Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4,810.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 261,368 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

