Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $16.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 6.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

