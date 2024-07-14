Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.