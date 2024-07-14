Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

