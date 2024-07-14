Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,503 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 126,715 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after buying an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,046,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,698. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

