KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 793,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $233.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

