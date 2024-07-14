Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZIA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,618,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,055,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

