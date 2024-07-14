JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $295.02 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $295.02 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

