JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $391.99

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.99 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 397.56 ($5.09). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.07), with a volume of 168,820 shares.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 394.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.