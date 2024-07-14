JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Price to $395.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $293.35 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $284.34 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

