JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $132.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,715 shares of company stock worth $312,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

