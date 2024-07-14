Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the June 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Stock Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS:JSDA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 672,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.41%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

