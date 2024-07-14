Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 17th

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had issued 11,300,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $1,039,600,000 based on an initial share price of $92.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.94. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.9154 per share. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $19,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $64,051,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,051,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Further Reading

